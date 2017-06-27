One Media iP Group Plc - Half-year Report

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music and video, is pleased to announce its half year results for the period ended 30 April 2017.

Highlights:

Turnover of £1,147,131 (2016: £1,055,693); (+ 8.7%)

Profit before tax of £148,781 (2016: £118,721); (+25.3%)

EBITDA of £264,935 (2016: £224,143); (+18.2%)

Cash balances of £228,628 at 30 April 2017 (£335,664 at 31 October 2016).

Michael Infante, Chairman and CEO, commented: "I am pleased to report a steadying of the ship and early indications that we are beginning to see our repositioned business model starting to benefit from the effect of 'digital audio streaming' gaining traction over 'digital audio downloads'. I have previously explained the seismic shift in our audio monetisation model and its consequential degradation on our revenues over the last two years. The Group has been very vocal and transparent on this and I have gone to lengths to explain this in my previous Chairman's statements. The indication is that we are at an inflection point and that growth is back on the horizon. Combine this with our new initiatives in TCAT and Men & Motors, together with our core business and we are beginning to demonstrate early momentum for our growth strategy. We predicted that Q1 2017 would be the beginning of the 'streaming monetisation' insurgency against 'downloads' and that we would begin to feel the benefit of those effects moving forward. I continue to have confidence in our market approach and our new music, video and technical related initiatives are well positioned to retain our mission of 'IP' exploitation, growth and continued profit."

CHAIRMAN & CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S STATEMENT

The global political upheavals serve as a reminder that change occurs faster than markets can sometimes anticipate. With keen direction and attention to detail the Group has taken the challenge of meeting its market expectation. The team has focussed on embracing the audio shift and have used our expertise to accelerate the changeover. We can't direct consumers to work within the timescale we set for the balance to shift in monetisation of our audio consumption, but what we can do is ensure that all our content, where possible, is being offered on every new and existing streaming store (such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Deezer and Google Play) as they come to market with their expanded streaming services.

Industry revenues in the UK grew by 1.5% to £926m (source BPI Official Charts Company) to December 2016. Trade revenues for recorded music are anticipated to reach a growth rate of 5.1% and our own figures would appear to support this swing back to growth. The increase in streaming has attracted many negative headlines over the last few years. We have always been a supporter of the streaming model, despite its initial adverse effect on our revenues and believe it must be embraced not resisted (in the words of the Borg "Resistance is Futile") One Media however deals in the world-wide market and according to the BPI revenues have grown by 5.9% globally. Global revenues revealed by the IFPI reports that by December 2016 there were 112m users of paid music streaming subscriptions. The UK remained at third place in global table behind the USA and Japan. The USA (One Media's strongest market) has grown by 7.6%. The total world market in music is now valued at $15.6bn (US Dollars) up 5.9% from the previous year. Global revenue data, as of December 2016, confirmed digital sales (including downloading and streaming) were 50% of the total market at USD$7.835 bn. Physical Sales (CDs & Vinyl formats included) 34% at $5.3278bn. Synchronisation sales (music for advertising film & TV 2% at $0.3134bn, Performance Rights (Concerts, Radio & TV play ) 14% at £$2.1938 (source BPI/IFPI).

We have taken a consolidative view of the market whilst the buying trends shift. We are preserving our resources regarding content acquisition until the merry-go-round settles. I believe there will be some bargains on the horizon. We are underpinning existing contracts by extending existing rights and ensuring that our library of rights remains robust.

On 25 January 2017 we announced that we had renewed the exclusive rights to the MD Production music catalogue for a recoupable advance of $18,000 (eighteen thousand US Dollars). The MD catalogue comprises over 1,000 original recordings from the 1960s to the 1980s. With performances from artists such as Don Fardon, The Cockerel Chorus, Dando Shaft, Gill Scott-Heron, Greyhound, Roy Harper, Johnny Kidd & the Pirates, Kenny and Python Lee Jackson to name just a few. The tracks have been marketed exclusively by One Media since 2007 on a royalty-sharing basis. MD Productions has been a long-term music provider and has received three advances and on-going royalties from One Media throughout the term. One Media is pleased to report that it has always fully recouped its advances throughout the relationship.

On 30 January 2017 we started work on reorganising the Group's websites. Five new websites were created demonstrating the Group's expanded activities. Firstly we have the new site; One Media iP Group Plc (http://www.omip.co.uk/). Here you will find all the investor relation information and dedicated summaries of the Group's subsidiaries. The day-to-day activities, artist information and social media activities of our audio and video businesses is now housed under http://www.onemediaip.com/. Our Technical Copyright Analysis Tool (TCAT) is at (http://www.tcat.media/). Here you will find our informational video on the 'Software as a Service' (SaaS) technology. Men & Motors can be found on (www.menandmotors.com) a new and exciting style for this site showing the links to the archive of over 3400 shows and information on our initiative for a new format of TV show still being presented to various broadcasters. Point Classics, our classical collection of over 3000 recordings (http://www.pointclassics.com/) is now the new home for this collection. Music supervisors use this site to sort, search and compile classical recordings for film and TV. We are pleased to report that all of the work in creating the new sites was completed on time and within budget.

It is the Group's intention to expand the exploitation for the corporate brands that it now owns and to more clearly define their individuality trade-wise in the coming year. Men & Motors by way of example has already been registered (albeit dormant), as a stand-alone subsidiary company in preparation for broadcast and trading demand. The same applies for TCAT and the Group has registered TCAT Ltd should this be required in the future.

On 1 February 2017 we announced that we had moved our banking services to Coutts & Co ("Coutts") of 440 Strand, London. We commenced the orderly handover from Barclays to Coutts during February 2017. The Group confirmed at the time that it has no debt and is cash resourced. Coutts experience within media and content with many focussed services and seminars should prove invaluable to the Group with its expansion programme into varying media and technology activities.

In two statements on 20 February 2017 and on 12 April 2017, the Group announced that it had concluded its copyright complaint and litigation in the Middle District of Tennessee with HHO Licensing Ltd, Henry Hadaway Organisation Ltd and Henry Hadaway personally by way of an amicable resolution.

Post the half year end on 30 April 2017 the Group announced that One Media signed an exclusive exploitation deal with Getty Images for 'clips' from the Group's moving image library rights. The deal will involve One Media supplying 'clips' from its growing video content library to Getty Images for representation and exploitation to Getty's worldwide client base for multiple use in documentaries, advertising and all moving image usages. Getty Images is one of the most esteemed sources of visual content throughout the world, with over 200 million assets available through its industry-leading sites www.gettyimages.com and www.istock.com. The distribution deal will see the Group create thousands of clips from its archive to be made available to Getty Image's clients on their web based platforms. The Group's video archive has grown by acquisition over that last few years and we are now able to further exploit the content via a 'clipping' service and to supply the world leader in image hire. The Group's Creative Technicians are already trained and equipped to perform this function in-house and have been successful in building billions of views with the Company's content for sites like You Tube. Content from Men & Motors, Alien Autopsy and the HiBrow film catalogue together with our cleared music video content will spearhead the service.

On 25 May 2017 we announced that we had signed our first major music distributor to utilise the services of the Group's Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"). The global music distributor will be using the TCAT services from June 2017 to monitor its weekly release schedules, monitor music conflicts and potential copyright infringements. Following two years of development the deal will see the commercialisation of TCAT on an annual contract basis. Confidentiality clauses in the agreement prevents us from disclosing the identity of our client at this time and any of the commercial terms but the Group is very excited by having TCAT deployed as a technical resource to a major record distributor. Whilst the revenues generated from this initial contract will be modest, it is a significant development for the Group as it validates and proves the technology and demonstrates its need in the market place.

Results

The Group has continued to manage its financial position over the 6 month period to 30 April 2017 with profitable operations and no debt.

Group consolidated turnover was £1,147,131 for the 6 months ended 30 April 2017 (2016: £1,055,693).

Profit before tax of £148,781 (2016: £118,721).

Cash balances at 30 April 2017 of £228,628 (2016: £335,664).

During the period, the Company has not issued new shares as consideration for acquisitions and has used existing cash resources as consideration.

Litigation

The company has been informed of a pending action in the Southern District of Florida Court USA for a claim by Kemar McGreor (KM) against Phoenix Music International Ltd (PMI), Orchard Enterprises Ltd (OE) and One Media Ip Group PLC (OMIP), for an alleged infringement of copyrights supplied by PMI to bothOE and OMIP. Phoenix Music International (a British company) entered into a license agreement with Kemar McGreor for the licensing of certain music rights on or about the 9th May 2011. PMI then entered into a deal with OE and OMIP to act as distributors for the licensed content. The case is centered on whether PMI had the rights to allow OE and OMIP to distribute the licensed content. PMI have informed both OE and OMIP that they will robustly defend this action. OMIP has a full indemnity from PMI on its distribution agreement with PMI. PMI are meeting all the costs of the defence for OMIP and any costs or settlementsin the final outcome.

A representative from the Group will attend a mediation meeting on the 9th October 2017 in Florida and will report the outcome of said mediation. A trial date has been set for December 9 2017 failing mediation and/or settlement between the parties.

Dividend

The Group continues to review the dividend policy in line with its cash resources and requirements. No dividend is announced at this time.

News, Content Exploitation and Acquisitions

Understanding and underpinning where our revenues are generated and our resources are best spent has been a priority. Maintaining cost controls, motivating new and existing initiatives and resourcing the TCAT development for exploitation is a continued project. We are recruiting more technical staff in the second half and will build our ability not only to expect more from TCAT but also review our internal operation in line with the skill set required. We remain vigilant on content acquisition and as always will invest where the Group can identify good opportunities.

Outlook

I have been transparent throughout the last two years regarding the challenging times that the Group has faced. We still have concepts to prove. We still have internal changes to make to meet the new demands as we advance into becoming a more fully rounded digital group. It is an exciting time and I know that we can meet those demands. We are here for the long run and continue to invest our time, effort and ingenuity to make One Media a company of substance.

I would like to thank our team both in-house, contracted and my co-directors. I would especially like to express my thanks to our newly appointed Company Secretary and Head of Finance, Steven Gunning for so ably embracing the Group's financial obligations and day to day running of our accounts systems.

MICHAEL INFANTE

CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE

27 June 2017

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 April 2017

Unaudited Unaudited Audited

6 months

ended

30 April 2017 6 months

ended

30 April 2016 12 months

ended

31 October 2016 £ £ £ Revenue 1,147,131 1,055,693 2,045,652 Cost of sales (628,093) (601,080) (1,139,951) _________ _________ _________ Gross profit 519,038 454,613 905,701 Administrative expenses (370,352) (336,083) (876,742) _________ _________ _________ Operating profit 148,686 118,530 28,959 Finance income 95 191 1,060 _________ _________ _________ Profit on ordinary activities before taxation 148,781 118,721 30,019 Tax credit / (expense) (16,573) (23,744) 32,852 _________ _________ _________ Profit for period attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the year





132,208





94,977





62,871 ========= ========= ========= Basic adjusted earnings per share 0.19p 0.13p 0.09p ========= ========= =========





Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 April 2017

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 April 2017 30 April 2016 31 October 2016 £ £ £ Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 3,394,925 3,338,237 3,394,134 Property, plant and equipment 5,230 7,787 6,452 _________ _________ _________ 3,400,155 3,346,024 3,400,586 _________ _________ _________ Current assets Trade and other receivables 447,690 478,174 463,574 Cash and cash equivalents 228,628 549,888 335,664 _________ _________ _________ Total current assets 676,318 1,028,062 799,238 _________ _________ _________ Total assets 4,076,473 4,374,086 4,199,824 ========= ========= ========= Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 468,318 869,999 756,988 Deferred tax 22,532 - 5,960 _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ Total liabilities 490,850 869,999 762,948 _________ _________ _________ Equity Called up share capital 355,268 355,268 355,268 Share redemption reserve 239,546 239,546 239,546 Share premium account 1,457,645 1,457,645 1,457,645 Share based payment reserve 90,979 59,097 74,440 Retained earnings 1,442,185 1,392,531 1,309,977 _________ _________ _________ Total equity 3,585,623 3,504,087 3,436,876 _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ Total equity and liabilities 4,076,473 4,374,086 4,199,824 ========= ========= =========





Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 April 2017





Share capital

Share redemption reserve



Share premium Share based payment reserve



Retained earnings





Total equity £ £ £ £ £ £ At 1 November 2015 355,268 239,546 1,457,645 43,497 1,348,002 3,443,958 Profit for the six months to

30 April 2016



-



-



-



-



94,977



94,977 Share option charge

-

-

-

15,600

-

15,600 Dividends - - - - (50,448) (50,448) ________ _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ At 30 April 2016 355,268 239,546 1,457,645 59,097 1,392,531 3,504,087 Profit for the six months to

31 October 2016



-



-



-



-



(32,106)



(32,106) Share based payment charge



-



-



-



15,343



-



15,343

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(50,448)

(50,448) ________ _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ At 31 October 2016 355,268 239,546 1,457,645 74,440 1,309,977 3,436,876 Profit for the six months to

30 April 2017



-



-



-



-



132,208



132,208 Share option charge - - - 16,539 - 16,539 ________ _________ _________ _________ _________ _________ Balance at 30 April 2017 355,268 239,546 1,457,645 90,979 1,442,185 3,585,623 ======== ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

There has been no issue of shares in the six months ended 30 April 2017.





Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the six months ended 30 April 2017

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months

ended

30 April 2017 6 months

ended

30 April 2016 12 months

ended

31 October 2016 £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Profit before taxation 148,781 118,721 30,019 Amortisation 112,998 103,633 209,365 Depreciation 1,222 1,980 4,002 Share based payments 16,539 15,600 30,943 Finance income (95) (191) (1,060) (Increase)/decrease in receivables 15,884 (37,922) (23,320) (Decrease)/increase in payables (288,670) (297,628) (290,186) Corporation tax paid - - (57,900) _________ _________ _________ Net cash inflow from operating activities 6,659 (95,807) (98,137) _________ _________ _________ Cash flows from investing activities Investment in copyrights (113,790) (118,547) (280,176) Investment in fixed assets - (1,750) (2,436) Finance income 95 191 1,060 _________ _________ _________ Net cash used in investing activities (113,695) (120,106) (281,552) _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from financing activities Dividend paid - (50,448) (100,896) _________ _________ _________ Net cash outflow from financing activities - (50,448) (100,896) _________ _________ _________ Net change in cash and cash equivalents (107,036) (266,361) (480,585) Cash at the beginning of the period 335,664 816,249 816,249 _________ _________ _________ Cash at end of the period 228,628 549,888 335,664 ========= ========= =========

Notes to the Interim Report

For the six months ended 30 April 2017

1. Nature of operations and general information

One Media iP Group Plc and its subsidiaries' ("the Group") principal activities are the acquisition and licensing of audio-visual intellectual copyrights and publishing for distribution through the digital medium and to a lesser extent through traditional media outlets.

One Media iP Group Plc is the Group's ultimate parent company incorporated under the Companies Act in England and Wales. The address of One Media iP Group Plc registered office is 623 East Props Building, Goldfinger Avenue, Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, SL0 0NH.

The financial information set out in this Interim Report does not constitute statutory accounts. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 October 2016 are available from the Group's website. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified.

2. Accounting Policies

Basis of Preparation

These interim consolidated financial statements are for the six months ended 30 April 2017. They have been prepared following the recognition and measurement principles of IFRS. They do not include all the information required for full annual statements, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 October 2016.

This unaudited interim statement has not been subject to a review by the Group's auditors James Cowper Kreston.

Comparatives

The comparative periods represent the unaudited results for the six months period ended 30 April 2017 and the audited twelve months figures for the year ended 31 October 2016.

3. Earnings per share

The calculation of the earnings per share is based on the profit for the financial period divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Basic earnings per share 6 months

ended

30 April 2017 6 months

ended

30 April 2016 12 months ended

31 October 2016 Profit for period attributable to equity shareholders 132,208 94,977 62,871 Weighted average number of shares in issue at period end 71,053,698 71,053,698 71,053,698 _________ _________ _________ Basic earnings per share 0.19p 0.13p 0.09p ========= ========= =========

The diluted earnings per share would be lower than the basic profit per share as the exercise of warrants and options would be dilutive.

4. Share capital

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 April 2017 30 April 2016 31 October 2016 Group and company £ £ £ Authorised: 200,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 ========== ========== ========== Issued: Ordinary shares of 0.5p each 71,053,698 ordinary shares of 0.5p each

355,268

355,268

355,268 ========== ========== ==========

5. Interim statement

