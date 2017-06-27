Arian Silver Corporation - Final Results

ARIAN SILVER

27 June 2017

Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2016

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian Silver" or the "Company") announces the release of its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Chairman's and Chief Executive's statement

We are pleased to take this opportunity to reflect on the period from January 2016 and to consider the progress Arian has made across the period, during which time we positioned the Company to strengthen the balance sheet and extinguished all loans. We also de-listed from the TSX Venture stock exchange to reduce our regulatory overheads and better reflect the UK-centricity of our shareholder base.

Following a full review of our portfolio of silver projects, we were able to take advantage of an opportunity to divest one of our non-core projects, Calicanto and realise funds to develop the business. The interest in the project and successful completion of the disposal illustrates the ability of the group to realise value from its assets.

Over the period, we undertook a low cost exploration programme over the Company's silver projectsand that work will shape our future exploration plans for those concessions.

In April 2017, we announced that we have begun to position ourselves to take on a portfolio of lithium assets, through the acquisition of an option over three exploration projects in Zacatecas State, Mexico that we believe to have potential to host lithium. This is an exciting prospect for the Company.

Our preliminary sampling of these projects has evidenced the presence of lithium deposits and we look ahead to the future exploration and development of these assets. This move into lithium marks the path for diversification away from a single commodity, which should make the Company more robust and capable of withstanding the natural pricing volatility of the markets.

We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support look forward to updating you on our further progress during the second half of 2017.

A J Williams

Executive Chairman J T Williams

Chief Executive Officer

Strategy and business model

Arian's objective is to create a portfolio of primarily lithium, silver and gold exploration projects, principally in Mexico.

The group has operated in Mexico for over ten years during which time it has established long-term relationships with local government, communities, and key stakeholders. Arian's geological experts assess and identify projects for potential mineralisation. Where-ever possible, the projects are acquired on a low-cost option basis whilst preliminary exploration is undertaken to assess the merits of further work.

Where preliminary studies evidence sufficient mineralisation, increasingly comprehensive studies will be undertaken with a view to delineating a compliant mineral resource estimate in readiness of potential sale of the asset to a producing mining company, at which time a significant premium over its acquisition and development cost may be justified.

Financial highlights

As at 31 December 2016, the Company had total assets of US$1.3 million (2015: US$1.6 million) of which US$0.4 million (2015: US$0.5 million) was cash. The Company had total liabilities of US$0.1 million (2015: US$0.5 million) of which US$0.1 million were current liabilities (2015: US$0.5 million).

In the year ended 2016 the Company made an operating loss of US$1.6 million (2015: US$2.9 million) and a loss per share of US$0.01 (2015: US$0.46).

Overview of operations

In February 2016, the Company entered into a memorandum of understanding with Tierra Nueva Mining Ltd ("TNM") in relation to the Noche Buena gold and silver tailings project to evaluate its portfolio of mineral properties in Zacatecas State, Mexico and in May 2016 the Company negotiated an exclusive option whilst it undertook due diligence on TNM's tailings project. The metallurgical testwork undertaken by Resource Development Inc (RDi) of Denver, Colorado, in the USA, demonstrated that the tailings were highly refractory and included various gangue minerals that would not only inhibit extraction of the silver and gold, but also lead to significant penalties levied by any purchasers of any concentrate produced. Accordingly, the Company did not advance this project.

During the course of 2016 and into 2017, the Company carried out a high level exploration programme over its portfolio of silver mining concessions covering an area of over approximately 1,500 hectares, to develop and direct future exploration work.

Silver properties

As at 31 December 2016, the Company had 12 fully owned mining concessions split between four distinct project areas:

San Celso project

The 88 hectare San Celso project is located in the historic mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente and is surrounded by other concessions to the south and west. It encompasses two veins: the San Celso and Las Cristinitas veins. Work carried out during 2016 resulted in the surface extension of these veins of 800 metres. Samples taken to date have evidenced grades of up to 395g/t Ag, 13,700ppm Pb, and 13,900ppm Zn.

Los Campos project

The Los Campos project comprises four concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares and is located on the south side of the city of Zacatecas. The property encompasses at least two known veins: the Los Campos vein and the San Rafael vein, and is easily accessible 15-minutes' drive from the centre of the City of Zacatecas.

The Los Campos vein system has been developed along a strike distance of 3.3km and to depths exceeding 100m. Our geological mapping and sampling discovered additional veins running either parallel or nearly parallel to the Los Campos vein.

La Africana project

The La Africana project is a strategically located project covering approximately 15 hectares, 3 kilometres south west of Pánfilo Natera. The project encompasses a past-producing mine and work carried out on the project evidences significant zones of high-grade silver mineralisation over respectable widths.

Calicanto project

On 1 August 2016 the Company announced its Mexican subsidiary, Compañía Minera Estrella De Plata SA de CV, had executed a binding agreement with Minera Oro Silver de Mexico SA de CV ("Minera Oro Silver"), a subsidiary of Endeavour Silver Corporation, to sell the Company's 75 hectare Calicanto Project for USUS$400,000. The amount due from the sale is shown in the consolidated statement of financial position as an asset held for sale.

The transaction was completed in 2017, upon execution and ratification of the assignment agreement in respect of the relevant mineral concessions.

Other silver mining concessions

Arian Silver holds three additional concessions not otherwise grouped into project groupings, covering almost 900 hectares. These concessions were acquired in 2006 because of their strategic position to the San Celso project. These concessions too require further exploratory work to fully assess their economic potential.

Lithium properties

In early 2017, the Company acquired options over three potential lithium projects and carried out preliminary exploration which evidenced the presence of lithium at each of the project areas. Further exploration work is planned to ascertain the full extent and grade of mineralisation.

Pozo Hondo project

The Pozo Hondo project is the largest of the projects at almost 1,100 hectares in size and encompasses one salar, the Laguna El Salado.

Columpio project

The Columpio project is almost 400 hectares in size, encompassing two salars, Laguna Tenango and Laguna La Virgen, approximately 24km from the town of Villa de Cos.

Abundancia project

The Abundancia project is 150 hectares in size and encompasses the Laguna Noria del Burro salar, approximately 40km from the town of Villa de Cos.

Future outlook

Confidence was markedly stronger at the end of 2016 than it was at the start of that year as a result of a successful and well-supported financing. This financing allowed for the exploration programme over its existing portfolio of silver projects and initial payment in respect of the option over lithium assets.

We remain positive about the long term outlook for the silver price and are committed to ensuring our silver assets are well placed to benefit from any further increase in the silver price, which has already risen by approximately 10% during the course of 2017.

Our recent move to include lithium within our portfolio of exploration assets provides our shareholders with exposure to the fast paced growth in demand for this commodity.

Our immediate focus is on the integration of the lithium assets into our exploration programme and as we advance that work, we will also continue to seek out opportunities to expand our portfolio, creating a strong pipeline of projects ready for sale or exploitation.





Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2016

(Tabulated amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated)





2016 As

restated

2015 Continuing operations Other administrative expenses (1,366) (2,889) Impairment charge (202) - Total administrative expenditure (1,568) (2,889) Operating loss (1,568) (2,889) Net investment income 20 21 Loss from continuing operations (1,548) (2,868) Discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations - (12,740) Loss for the year before taxation (1,548) (15,608) Tax - - Loss for the year attributable to equity shareholders of the parent (1,548) (15,608) Other comprehensive income

that may be recycled to profit or loss Foreign exchange translation differences recognised directly in equity (263) 5,306 Other comprehensive income for the year (263) 5,306 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to equity shareholders of the parent (1,811) (10,302) Basic and diluted loss per share (US$/share) (0.01) (0.46) Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations (US$/share) (0.01) (0.09) Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations (US$/share) - (0.37)





Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2016

(Tabulated amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated)



2016 As restated

2015 Assets Intangible assets 173 812 Property, plant and equipment 7 5 Total non-current assets 180 817 Trade and other receivables 309 311 Cash and cash equivalents 416 474 Total current assets 725 785 Assets held for sale 400 - Total assets 1,305 1,602 Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the parent Share capital 52,396 51,781 Warrant reserve 1,333 3,455 Share-based payment reserve 1,417 7,701 Foreign exchange translation reserve 1,828 2,092 Accumulated losses (55,764) (63,955) Total equity 1,210 1,074 Liabilities Trade and other payables 95 528 Total current liabilities 95 528 Total liabilities 95 528 Total equity and liabilities 1,305 1,602

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26 June 2017 and were signed on its behalf by:

A J Williams

Executive Chairman J T Williams

Chief Executive Officer





Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December 2016

(Tabulated amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated)



2016 As restated

2015 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before tax from continuing operations (1,548) (2,868) Loss before tax from discontinued operations - (12,740) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation 3 164 Exchange difference (69) 6,797 Net interest receivable (20) (21) Change in fair value of derivative liability - (7,038) Proceeds from Quintana for working capital - (650) Impairment of intangible assets 202 - Loss on discontinuing operations - 10,563 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions - 18 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (48) (1,027) (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables (433) 2,227 Increase in inventories - (211) Cash used in operating activities * (1,913) (4,786) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 1 21 Proceeds from Quintana for working capital 50 650 Cash from discontinued operations - (47) Purchase of intangible assets (84) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (7) (5,726) Cash used in investing activities (40) (5,102) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of share capital and warrants 2,157 - Issue costs (209) - Proceeds from Base Metal Purchase Agreement - 7,576 Repayment of Base Metal Purchase Agreement - (45) Cash from financing activities 1,948 7,531 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5) (2,357) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 474 2,846 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (53) (15) Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 416 474

* Discontinued operations contributed US$NIL (2015: (US$4,798,000)) to cash flows from operating activities.





Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2016

(Tabulated amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated)





Share capital



Warrant reserve Share based payment reserve Foreign exchange translation reserve

As restated

Accumulated losses

As

restated

Total Balance: 31 December 2014 51,781 3,455 7,683 (3,214) (48,347) 11,358 Loss for the year - - - - (15,608) (15,608) Foreign exchange - - - (3,917) - (3,917) Foreign exchange reclassified to discontinued operations - - - 9,222 - 9,222 Total comprehensive income - - - 5,305 (15,608) (10,303) Fair value of share options - - 18 - - 18 Balance: 31 December 2015 51,781 3,455 7,701 2,091 (63,955) 1,073 Loss for the year - - - - (1,548) (1,548) Foreign exchange - - - (263) - (263) Total comprehensive income - - - (263) (1,548) (1,811) Shares issued for cash 824 - - - - 824 Share issue costs (209) - - - - (209) Fair value of warrants issued - 1,333 - - - 1,333 Lapse of share options - - (6,284) - 6,284 - Cancellation of warrants - (3,455) - - 3,455 - Balance: 31 December 2016 52,396 1,333 1,417 1,828 (55,764) 1,210

