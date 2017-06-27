

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open flat to slightly higher on Tuesday after ECB President Mario Draghi defended the central bank's easy monetary policy before a group of students in Portugal, saying that keeping interest rates low had helped create jobs and reduce inequality.



The euro held steady after having fallen back from an 11-day high overnight. Crude oil futures rose for a fourth consecutive session while gold extended overnight losses ahead of an address by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later today. Investors will be looking for any clues on the pace of further rate hikes.



Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund recommended the Irish government to focus on rebuilding fiscal buffers, strengthening economic resilience and fostering sustainable and inclusive growth.



While the outlook for the banking system is positive, the executive board observed that Brexit-related uncertainties, international regulatory changes and elevated NPL levels pose challenges.



Asian stocks are trading mostly lower in range-bound trade after U.S. stocks finished on a mixed note overnight.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.3 percent on Monday, while the Dow and the S&P 500 edged up marginally, as oil prices fluctuated and data on durable goods orders disappointed investors.



European markets eked out modest gains on Monday after Italy moved to shore up confidence in its fragile banking system and a hedge fund snapped up $3.5 billion stake in Nestlé.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose by 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.6 percent.



