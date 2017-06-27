

Appointment of Chairman Designate



Travis Perkins Plc (the 'Company') has today announced the appointment of Stuart Chambers as Chairman with effect from November 2017. Stuart will join the Board of the Company from 1 September 2017 as a non-executive director and Chairman Designate and will succeed Robert Walker as Chairman when Robert retires from the Board in November 2017.



Stuart has had a long executive career which included 13 years at Pilkington plc and NSG Group (which acquired Pilkington in 2006), ultimately serving as CEO of both companies. Prior to that Stuart spent 10 years at Mars and 10 years at Shell in a range of senior operational management roles. Stuart is currently a member of the Takeover Panel and is the Chairman designate at Anglo American, joining that Board on 1 September 2017. He was chairman of ARM Holdings plc and Rexam plc until last year and has also served as a director on the boards of Tesco plc, Smiths Group plc, Manchester Airport and Associated British Ports.



John Carter, Chief Executive Officer said: 'I would like to thank Robert for his immense contribution to our success during his tenure. His wise counsel and great experience will be missed when he retires. We wish him all the best for the future. I am delighted that Stuart has agreed to Chair our Board through our next phase of growth and development'



Commenting on his appointment, Stuart Chambers said:



'It will be an honour to become Chairman of this great company and I look forward to working with the Board and John Carter and his team and playing my part in helping guide Travis Perkins to further success in the future.'



Robert Walker, Chairman, commented:



'It has been a privilege to have been the Chairman of Travis Perkins for almost eight years. It is a company with a great history and strong and proven business model and I am confident that Stuart is the right person to chair the Board for the next phase of the Company's development. I am very pleased that Stuart will be joining our board in September and succeeding me as Chairman later in the year. Good medium term succession planning is important and this appointment is the result of a thorough process.'



NOTES TO EDITORS Stuart Chambers served as Chairman of ARM Holdings plc (2014-2016) and Rexam plc (2012-2016). He served as a non-executive director on the boards of Tesco plc (2010-15), Manchester Airport Group plc (2010-13) and Smiths Group plc (2006- 2012). There are no additional details to disclose under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of the appointment of Stuart Chambers.



REMUNERATION ARRANGEMENTS As Chairman, Stuart Chambers will receive a fee of £320,000 p.a. which covers all duties. This fee is fixed for a period of 3 years and will be reviewed in December 2020. 25% of the fee will be paid in shares and 75% will be paid in cash. On joining he will receive one third of the full fee (on a pro rata basis) until becoming Chairman in November 2017.



