

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) announced the Group expects its underlying net profit for the first half of 2017 to be $135 million to $145 million. The Group reported new order intake of $1.7 billion for the year to date. Looking forward, the Group stated that its full year net profit is expected to be weighted to the second half of the year.



Ayman Asfari, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, said: 'We have made a positive start to the year, driven by good project execution and financial discipline. Our core business continues to trade in line with expectations and we remain competitive, securing new contract awards in both our E&C and EPS divisions throughout the last six months.'



Rijnhard van Tets, Petrofac's Chairman, said: 'An independent committee of the Board will continue to engage with the SFO and its investigation.'



