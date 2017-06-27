Clavister Receives Commercial Order From Leading South-East Asian Telecom Service Provider

STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Clavister (NASDAQ: CLAV),a leader in high-performance network security solutions, has received a commercial order from one of the largest telecom service providers in South-East Asia through a system integrator partner in the region. The service provider has, through earlier commercial orders, standardized on Clavister as its supplier for security for the business-critical infrastructure used by millions of subscribers.

The new order relates to service extension of the Clavister products deployed in the service provider's network. The size of the order is limited to less than 100,000 USD, although strategically important enabling further business possibilities with the customer and an important commercial step in the region.

John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister comments: "This latest order demonstrates the high confidence the customer has in Clavister and the performance and versatility of our solutions, delivering security capabilities across carrier-grade networks. We are happy to see that our solution offerings to the telecom segment resonate well with their increasing demands and requirements on security. The relationship with the service provider customer, as well as with our system integrator partner continues to strengthen and grow, which enables additional business opportunities also with other service providers in the South-East Asia region."

