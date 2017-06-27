Kindly note that the suspension of the following instrument has been extended until 11 July 2017 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS Ref: 2017/01/004 dated 27 June 2017
Instrument Name: PFC ORD EUR 1.50
Short Code: PFC
ISIN: MT0000800103
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
