Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research, today announced it has launched a new commercial website, the GV Store, to enable its global client base to order products and services of LSR activities directly on-line.

"In order to address the high demand of our LSR solutions, in particular in international markets where we realize 90% of our sales, it was essential to propose our customers a simple and fast process of order taking and administrative follow. Thanks to GV Store we are extremely confident as for the long-lasting acceleration of our sales of products and services. While reducing delays of delivery, this e-commerce site comes to strengthen the added value of our technologies with life science research labs," commented David Del Bourgo, Marketing and Sales Director of Genomic Vision.

Genomic Vision offers the Molecular Combing platform, a technology that enables the detection of structural variations in the genome and analyzes dynamics parameters such as DNA replication. The company sells equipment, reagents and services directly to clients in Europe, the US and through distributors in China. Genomic Vision's clients vary from clinical and academics laboratories, to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs.

The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 60 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of CAC® Mid Small and CAC® All-Tradable indexes

