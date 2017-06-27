

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins Plc (TPK.L) announced the appointment of Stuart Chambers as Chairman with effect from November 2017. Stuart will join the Board from 1 September 2017 as a non-executive director and Chairman Designate and will succeed Robert Walker as Chairman when Robert retires from the Board in November 2017.



Stuart is currently the Chairman designate at Anglo American, joining that Board on 1 September 2017. He was chairman of ARM Holdings plc and Rexam plc until last year and has also served as a director on the boards of Tesco plc, Smiths Group plc, Manchester Airport and Associated British Ports.



