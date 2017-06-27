

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Debenhams plc (DEB.L), a department store operator, reported Tuesday that its 15-week group like-for-like sales edged down 0.9%. On a constant currency basis, like-for-like sales were down 2.4%.



In its trading update for the 15 weeks to June 17, the company noted that group gross transaction value dropped 1%.



Digital sales for the 15 weeks grew 7.9%, with the growth continues to be driven by mobile demand, with further enhancements supporting rapid mobile growth, up 47% year on year.



The company noted that the UK trading environment has been more volatile in the second half of trading year. However, the targeted destination categories of Beauty, Accessories and Food & Drink have helped to mitigate the impact of a weaker clothing market.



Looking ahead, the company noted that gross margin guidance unchanged, while cost guidance tightened to +3%, +1% in constant currency.



The company now expects 2017 profit before tax to be within the range of market expectations. However, should current market volatility continue, the outcome could be towards the lower end of the current range.



