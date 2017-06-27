Impact Cryotherapy announces it has met the requirements to certify and display the highly-respected CE Mark on their entire line of Impact Cryosaunas.

The CE mark is mandatory for certain products sold in the European Economic Area (EEA) and indicates the product conforms with a wide array of standards for safety, health, environmental protection and quality assurance. It is required in the EEA for electrical equipment, medical devices, most machinery and many other products.

The CE mark is also found on products sold outside of the EEA, making it a recognizable and valuable standard throughout the world. "Designed, manufactured and distributed from the U.S., we are committed to delivering and supporting our cyrosaunas in markets worldwide," said Richard Otto, Chief Executive Officer of Impact Cryotherapy.

Cryotherapy is the practice of using cold temperatures to promote wellness. Whole body cryotherapy is the modern experience which stimulates rejuvenating and refreshing benefits at a new level of cold, in just three minute sessions. Reaching temperatures as low as -120º Celsius (-184º Fahrenheit), participants say they experience a multitude of benefits from cryotherapy sessions and is the driving force behind a new lifestyle of wellness.

Additional information related to the self-certification CE Mark standards met by Impact Cryotherapy may be obtained by contacting Impact.

