SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Veem, the company that makes global payments simple for small businesses, today announced a new integration with QuickBooks Online to help QuickBooks users and accounting professionals streamline the process of making international payments. The integration will allow users to automatically sync vendor bills in QuickBooks with Veem for international wire transfers, saving time and money while enabling users to maintain supplier relationships and focus on growing their businesses.

"The Veem platform is an essential tool for any small and medium business paying international vendors. Connecting Veem International Payment Platform with QuickBooks Online is an essential feature that will simplify international payments further by eliminating double entries and possible human errors," commented Sherill Saxer, President of Dolphan Enterprises, an accounting firm specializing in helping small businesses and long time user of Veem and QuickBooks Online.

The integration allows QuickBooks Online users to seamlessly pay international bills through the familiar QuickBooks platform with an automated system. When users enter their bills into QuickBooks, the payment is automatically sent to the Veem platform, which supports multi-currency payments, where the currency is converted and delivered in the appropriate form. The QuickBooks user is able to see exchange rates as well as currency and transaction identification information for easy reporting and coordination with their accountant.

"Part of Veem's mission is to support the network of small businesses that help prop up the global economy," said Marwan Forzley, CEO and founder, Veem. "QuickBooks' network of accountants and financial professionals represent many of these small businesses, and we look forward to leveraging that network for distribution so we can continue to bolster small businesses across the globe."

Veem's QuickBooks Online integration is especially important for small businesses sending regular international supplier payments. The integration offers the following benefits for users:

Online multicurrency payments

Payment tracking and reconciliation

Payment progress tracking in QuickBooks Online

Free international payments

Competitive exchange rates

Veem's QuickBooks Online integration is available now and free to use for current Veem customers. Learn more about the QuickBooks integration.

About Veem

Veem, formerly Align Commerce, is a next-generation global payments provider that enables small businesses to quickly and securely pay and get paid from their business partners all over the world. Veem is disrupting the archaic international payments industry by making cross-border payments a simple process. Veem has rebuilt a global payment network using revolutionary multi-rail technology, creating a payments experience that is simple, frictionless, and inexpensive. The platform allows small businesses to truly enter the global market. Veem has its headquarters in San Francisco and is funded by investors, including National Australia Bank, GV, SBI Investment Co., Ltd., Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers and Silicon Valley Bank.

Media Contact

Nathaniel Hawthorne

BOCA Communications for Veem

Email Contact



