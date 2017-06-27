Trustly Report: UK Bank Customers Access Their Accounts Online in Record Numbers - High Trust in Their Main Bank

LONDON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

While all major UK banks offer facilities to transfer money, pay bills and manage accounts digitally, many still prefer to bank in person, or by phone. Brits use digital banking to check their balance but are falling behind consumers in countries like Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden in embracing the whole scope of the services available to them online.

A report released today by Trustly, the Swedish FinTech company, shows that 63% of UK customers pay their bills online, 57% manage money between accounts, and 45% use it to transfer money.



The Trustly study highlights that only 11% of those surveyed trusted the UK banking sector completely. But the survey suggests customers distance their own bank of choice from banks in general, with 84% saying they trusted their bank.

60% of British consumers agree that a bank payment solution would be more convenient than paying with a card when shopping online.

Oscar Berglund, CEO of Trustly states: "The study shows that British consumers are not using the online bank as frequently as other European consumers. But it is clear that the usage is growing and there is demand for an online-banking based payment solution when shopping online. This is encouraging, as at Trustly we see the bank account as the hub of people's financial lives. As online authentication methods become safer and more convenient, this will further accelerate this trend."

View the full report: http://thestateofonlinebanking.com

About Trustly

Founded in 2008, Trustly Group AB is a Swedish FinTech company that makes online banking e-payments fast, simple and secure. The company offers cross-border payments to and from consumer bank accounts at over 3300 banks in 29 European markets and connects businesses and consumers within e-commerce, travel, gaming and financial services.

FinTechCity London predicts Trustly will revolutionize the financial services sector and in 2017, the Financial Times ranked Trustly as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe on the FT1000 list.

Trustly has 150 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Spain, Malta, Germany and the UK. Trustly is a licensed Payment Institution under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Read more at http://www.trustly.com

