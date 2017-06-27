

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carpetright plc. (CPR.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for 52 weeks ended 29 April 2017 declined to 0.7 million pounds or 1.1 pence per share from 10.1 million pounds or 14.9 pence per share last year.



Underlying earnings per share decreased to 16.4 pence from last year's 20.8 pence, reflecting the fall in underlying profitability of the Group.



Basic earnings per share dropped to 1.0 pence from the prior year's 14.9 pence. The reduction in basic earnings per share was less in percentage terms than the reduction in underlying earnings per share, a result of a deferred tax credit of £0.6m associated with the fall in the UK corporation tax rate to 17% being taken as a separately reported tax credit.



Group underlying operating profit decreased by 19.2% to 16.4 million pounds, reflecting the impact of the significant depreciation of sterling during the first half of the year and the costs of measures to address intensified competition.



Total Group revenue for the year increased by 0.2% to 457.6 million pounds, consisting a decline in the UK business of 2.6% offset by an increase of 16.4% in the Rest of Europe, with the latter impacted by foreign exchange rate movements.



In the UK like-for-like sales grew 2.0% for the seven weeks to 17 June 2017 - with the refurbished stores continuing to outperform the un-invested estate.



In the Rest of Europe, like-for-like sales were down 1.2%, on a local currency basis over the same period, reflecting the calendar shift of public holidays and a disruption effect of refurbishing twelve stores.



The company noted that it has taken the decision not to pay a final dividend (2016: nil). Based on current outlook, it does not expect this position to change in the current financial year.



