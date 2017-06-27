The LUISS MBA Moves to its New Home at Villa Blanc and Launches a Big Digitalization Process Using Microsoft Surface Hub

ROME, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Possibly the world's most beautiful business school?

LUISS Business School has arrived at the beautiful new Villa Blanc campus located at Via Nomentana 216 in Rome, Italy. Merging history, culture and the latest learning technology, the School is delivering a renaissance in business education, all in an outstanding campus.

Paolo Boccardelli, Dean of the LUISS Business School, said, "The new Villa Blanc campus represents an important investment in the MBA experience for our students. Not only is the campus historic and stunning architecturally, the classrooms have been upgraded and we have launched a big digitalization process using Microsoft Surface Hub. All of this combines to create state of the art learning facilities. Our objective in making this investment is to ensure that the LUISS MBA is a business school of choice for developing international business leaders and driving business renaissance."

Applications for the 2017 LUISS MBA class are open through September.

Villa Blanc is an architectural jewel of the 19th century, built according to the wishes of Baron Alberto Blanc, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Crispi's Cabinet. Villa Blanc is a historic 3,460 m2 mansion with six surrounding buildings completely dedicated to the School. Moreover, the mansion and the buildings are surrounded by about 39,000 m2 of park. The new campus will be managed on the principles of the highest-quality facilities, environmental sustainability, and best use of space.

The LUISS MBA is a 15-month international MBA program. It blends academic theory, practical class activities, industry focused electives and labs in entrepreneurial, creative and soft skills. Close ties with the Confederation of Italian Industries (Confindustria) drive engagement with the Italian and multinational business community.

LUISS Business School is the School of Business and Management of LUISS Guido Carli University in Rome, Italy. The School represents excellence in managerial education and drives the personal and professional development of individuals and companies. The program portfolio includes MBA, BA and MS (Department of Business and Management), Specialised Masters, Executive programs and Custom programs for companies.

