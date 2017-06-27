Fintech Mobile-App Trade Interceptor Launches Low-Latency Live-Market Trading

LONDON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trade Interceptor, the most-searched-for mobile trading app has announced the launch of live FX trading. The apps' global user base will benefit from full front-to-back functionality of the app, right from account creation, charting and analysis to placing trades and funding & withdrawals.

The live trading feature, which is powered by ThinkMarkets®, a leading multi-asset broker dealer, offers users some of the best trading conditions in the market. ThinkMarkets®, and now Trade Interceptor users, can benefit from ThinkMarkets® global infrastructure, pricing and liquidity.

Trade Interceptor is a leading mobile app that offers FX and CFD traders one of the largest, in-depth and most sophisticated selection of tools for charting and technical analysis, with over 80 indicators and 50 drawing tools. The award winning app has been the most searched-for online and is available across the major mobile operating systems including the iOS and android systems.

A spokesperson for TF Global Markets (UK) Limited (ThinkMarkets®) commented: "As one of the world's most sought after charting apps, Trade Interceptor has positioned itself as the preferred software for charting & analytics, however it lacked a cutting-edge trade-execution component. We have filled this void through integrating our vast trading infrastructure to offer some of the best conditions in the marketplace, for Trade Interceptors' global-user-base."

ThinkMarkets®, established in 2010, has developed its trading eco-system to support the needs of the global FX trading community. Since inception, the firm has been focused on offering a seamless trading experience with full-automation and digitisation at the core of its offering & strategy. The latest additions and enhancements to Trade Interceptor support this vision and offer a unique customer journey & experience.

Users of the app can complete a live-account application in minutes, deposit and fund their account through a range of easy-to-use payment methods directly from the app and place a range of orders and trades in the live-markets, all through the app itself.

The spokesperson added: "Traders need tools and functionalities at hand, and to facilitate this we're offering a complete one-stop solution through the app, thus removing any need to access outside systems and get distracted.

A Trade Interceptor user is able to capture fast-moving market events by having every aspect of their trading available through the app.

It's quick, it's simple and most importantly, the trader is in control."