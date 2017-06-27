New SpeechExec Pro 10 software and dictation recorder app offer customers full mobility

Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional dictation solutions, has launched a brand new software which allows professionals to complete their work more efficiently. Together with the Philips dictation recorder app, the Philips SpeechExec Pro 10 dictation workflow software gives busy legal, healthcare and business professionals the opportunity to streamline their document creation process and significantly reduce their workload. Recordings can be made from anywhere and sent for transcription anytime.

Smart speech recognition included

This is the first time Philips is offering a complete voice-to-text workflow solution. Philips SpeechExec Pro 10 comes with Nuance Dragon professional speech recognition, combining two market leading professional dictation solutions into one easy-to-use workflow. The speech recognition software supports English, French, German, Italian, Dutch and Spanish. One of the great advantages of the software is that it learns as you go along, meaning unrecognized words can be added to the computer's dictionary and will be recognized the next time when spoken. For users who require more extensive vocabulary, such as for instance medical terminology, an industry-specific solution from Nuance can be used together with Philips SpeechExec Pro.

Mobile app for maximum mobility

Together with the new Philips dictation recorder app, users can enjoy full mobility and a flexible document creation solution. They can record on the go and have their recordings directly sent to their transcription staff. "If the transcription staff is on holiday, sick or simply has too much to do, speech recognition provides the perfect solution to ensure that productivity and workflow aren't compromised" explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.

Secure and reliable solution for busy professionals

Philips customers worldwide are convinced: "Philips convinced us with their comprehensive range of high-quality dictation devices, a professional speech recognition and a secure dictation app. It meets our individual document creation requirements the at our law firm" explains Babak Tabeshian LL.M., attorney at the German law firm Dr. Roth Kollegen Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft mbB.

"I recommend voice technology to every lawyer I know. Dictation allows me to focus on valuable and important tasks and legal analyses. It's made me more efficient, and I think it would help them be more efficient, too" proclaims Bryan-Eric Lane, Founder of LANE, Lawyers and Business Advisors, Inc. Montreal, Canada.

Test the software for free now

The Philips voice technology helps facilitate a productive workflow, supported by the most efficient dictation and transcription tools available. You can test the software completely free of charge for 30 days. Certified Philips partners can help throughout the trial period and provide support during the installation and training, as well as address any other question users may have.

Download the app for free now: Google Playstore Apple App Store BlackBerry World

For more information, visit: www.philips.com/dictation

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions is the global number one in professional dictation solutions. Founded in Austria in 1954 as part of Philips, the company has been the driving force behind innovative speech-to-text solutions for over 60 years. The company has developed ground-breaking products, such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir device, the Philips PocketMemo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips voice recorder app for smartphones, thus delivering its promise of excellence and outstanding quality. Thanks to the latest innovation, Philips SpeechLive, designed as a cloud-based workflow solution, recording dictations is quicker and easier than ever. The tailored range of products and services offered by Speech Processing Solutions helps professional users to save time and resources and to work at maximum efficiency.

