CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) said that the contract for the sale of The Body Shop to Natura was signed after receiving the advice of L'Oréal's Works Council1 regarding the project announced on 9 June.



The proposed sale is subject to clearance by anti-trust authorities notably in Brazil and in the United States, and expected to close during 2017.



