

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.0084 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.0036.



The loonie dropped to 84.22 against the yen, from an early more than a 3-month high of 84.56.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged down to 1.4848 and 1.3261 from early highs of 1.4804 and 1.3239, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.02 against the aussie, 81.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the euro and 1.35 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX