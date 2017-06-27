

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing confidence improved in June, the survey conducted by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing confidence index rose slightly to 9 from 8 in May. The indicator has remained above its long-term average of +1.



Industrial production is expected to grow at a fairly good pace during the next few months.



The confidence index in the construction sector advanced to 3 points from -4 in May. The indicator was stronger than the long-term average of -7.



At the same time, the service sector confidence index strengthened to 26 from 24 in May. Services companies reported favorable development in the overall business situation.



Retailers confidence improved somewhat in June. The indicator balance came in at 8 versus 5 in May. The indicator was also better than the average of -2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX