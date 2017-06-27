

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence remained strong in June, though it dropped slightly since May, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index edged down to 23.9 in June from 24.1 in May, which was the highest score since 1995 and well above the long-term average of 11.9.



The survey was conducted among 1,161 people between June 1 and 16.



The index measuring general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months rose marginally to 22.0 in June from 21.9 in May.



At the same time, households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year worsened in June, with the corresponding index falling to 8.3 from 9.0.



The survey revealed that altogether 45 percent of consumers thought in June that unemployment would decrease over the year, while 14 percent of them believed it would increase.



Consumers predicted in June that consumer prices would go up by 1.8 percent over the next twelve months.



In June, 45 percent of consumers thought the time was favorable for making major purchases, while 62 percent of households considered saving worthwhile.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX