Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Aegon Bank N.V. ("Aegon")

Post-Stabilisation Notice

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (contact: Philippe Bradshaw; telephone: 020 7085 5213) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Aegon Bank N.V. ("Aegon") Guarantor (if any): Aegon Conditional Pass-Through Covered Bond Company B.V. Aggregate nominal amount: EUR500m Description: 10y Fixed Rate Conditional Pass-Through Covered Bond, XS1637329639 Stabilising Manager(s)





Offer price: The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) HSBC Bank plc ING Bank N.V. Société Générale Unicredit Bank AG 98.884

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005625/en/

Contacts:

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc.

Philippe Bradshaw

telephone: 020 7085 5213