It's time for photography enthusiasts to get their gear ready and "Shoot for Hong Kong", because the Canon PhotoMarathon (CPM) 2017 is coming back for its ninth action-packed year. A competition unlike any other, the CPM is a day-long photo competition that offers an unforgettable experience and great prizes -- plus the chance for winners to test their skills against other hotshots in 14 other countries and regions across Asia!

The CPM 2017 will kick off at Hall 1A of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) on Sunday, 8th October 2017. This year, Canon is inviting 3,000 photography enthusiasts, the event's largest number of contestants ever, to compete in "Challenge", "Open", and the new "Student" categories. In each category, contestants must take photographs based on themes announced on the day of the event, all while visiting designated checkpoint within a fixed period of time.

This year marks the debut of the Student Category, opening the competition to teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17. In this category, contestants will compete individually and in groups between schools to win attractive prizes.

KEY FEATURES

The competition last until night-time, enabling Challenge category contestants to employ scenery changes from day to night, capture the beauty of darkness, and create photos with enhanced diversity. Checkpoint challenges contestants' time management skills and provides a real "Shoot for Hong Kong" experience by letting contestants to explore the hidden gems of our community.

One of the best parts about the Canon PhotoMarathon is the exclusive souvenirs! This year's premium is a camera bag and a complimentary event T-shirt. Competition day brings more than just great photography action. Participants also get the change to enjoy special offers only available to contestants.

HOW TO ENROLL

From 27th June 2017, simply go to www.canon.com.hk/photomarathon to apply for a spot.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Challenge Category Open Category ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Enrollment fee HKD$250 HKD$180 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Enrollment period27th June - 3rd July 2017 19th July - 26th July 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Age limit Aged 18 or above on or before the competition date ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Camera requirement Interchangeable-lens type digital camera only (any brand) ----------------------------------------------------------------------

PRIZE

Prizes for competition winners will include Canon products or Canon Image2 Showroom Cash Coupon. Best of Show winner of the Challenge Category will have the exciting opportunity to attend the CPM Asia Championship 2018, an all-expenses paid photography trip, while the Best of Show winner of the Open Category will represent Hong Kong to join Canon PhotoMarathon 2018 in other Asian region.

SUPPORTING THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR NEXT GENERATION

Each year, Canon donates the competition's enrollment fees, with no deduction, to a worthy charitable organisation. For 2017, the beneficiary of the Canon PhotoMarathon Hong Kong is the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG). Established in 1960, the HKFYG is the city's largest organisation providing opportunities and facilities for the social, educational, cultural and physical development of young people.

This year Canon Hongkong expects to raise approximately HK$600,000 in enrollment fees from the PhotoMarathon, which will be used to support the HKFYG's brand-new Digital Adventure-Based Leadership Programme at the organisation's Leadership 21, located at the Former Fanling Magistracy. This programme targets secondary school students in Northern District and is designed to connect traditional adventure training with digital technology, enhancing students' leadership and team-building skills and nurturing a generation of young people who are committed to serving Hong Kong.

The time is now to "Shoot for Hong Kong!" For more details about the Canon PhotoMarathon Hongkong, please visit: www.canon.com.hk/photomarathon

Facebook Fan Page: www.facebook.com/CPM.HongKong

