New booking system provides enhanced service in Heathrow Terminal 5

Travelex has partnered withHeathrow to launch VAT Refund by Appointment, a new service for customers reclaiming their tax when leaving the UK. Customers flying from Heathrow Terminal 5 can now book private refund appointments for a fast, efficient service at a time convenient to them.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005185/en/

The opening of VAT Refund by Appointment at Heathrow (Photo: Business Wire)

John Rayment, UK Commercial Director, Travelex explains: "Tax-free shopping is one of the great benefits of coming to the UK. But we recognise that our customer's time is precious. This new, exclusive experience will ensure customers can complete their VAT Refund in a relaxed environment, safe in the knowledge that their refund will be completed in a timely fashion."

The appointment service offers:

Private, one-to-one consultations at a screened desk within VAT

No waiting time all appointments at a fixed time arranged in advance

Meet-and-greet welcome at the door

Help with form filling, if needed

English, Arabic and Chinese-speaking hosts (subject to availability)

Personal reminder by phone 24 hours before your appointment (where possible).

An appointment can be made at any time. Bookings are made online in advance at www.travelex.co.uk/vat-refund-by-appointment.

Chris Annetts, Heathrow's Retail and Service Proposition Director said:We are pleased to partner with Travelex to bring passengers this enhanced facility, the first of its kind in the UK. This private service will provide our customers with greater choice and personalised support with their VAT returns, giving them more time to enjoy their journey."

In the UK, VAT is charged on many goods and services. The Retail Export Scheme allows non-EU residents, who are leaving the European Union, to claim a VAT refund on most goods that they have purchased in the UK.

Tax refunds are paid in cash in pounds sterling or the customer's currency of choice. Customers are required to provide:

The tax-free goods they purchased

Original store receipts

VAT refund forms

Passport and boarding pass as proof that they are taking the goods out of the EU.

VAT Refund by Appointment costs £120, charged at the time of the appointment.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005185/en/

Contacts:

Travelex

Lucie Smith

lucie.smith@travelex.com

+44 207 812 5577