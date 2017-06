LONDON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Action on steel imports to the USA will increase scrap prices and hurt EAF-based margins elsewhere in the world.

The USA is a key supplier and consumer of cold metallics.If Section 232 is used to protect the US steel industry, EAF-based steel margins elsewhere will be compressed and steel producers will again need to turn to billet imports.

