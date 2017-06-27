Ethicon Launches New Power Stapler Enabling Extra Control and Precision for Complex Surgeries

NORDERSTEDT, Germany, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The ECHELON FLEX' GST System now features a 45mm endocutter intended for use in very thick tissue[5], making it suitable across a range of specialties

Building on the success of the ECHELON FLEX' 60mm Powered Plus Stapler with Gripping Surface Technology (GST), Ethicon*, a leading global provider of medical devices, today announced the launch of its ECHELON FLEX' GST System (45mm) across Europe. With this addition, the ECHELON FLEX' GST System now offers both 45mm and 60mm endocutters with reloads, which is of mounting importance as more complex surgeries are being performed through minimally invasive approaches.

The increasing prevalence of lung and bowel cancer, in conjunction with rising rates of obesity could mean that more patients will need surgery. Bowel and lung cancer are the first and second most common forms of cancer in Europe, affecting 471,00[1] and 449 000[1] people each year respectively - while obesity rates have also risen dramatically, nearly doubling between 1980 and 2008, with roughly 23% of women and 20% of men now classified as clinically obese[2]. Many of these patients have specific needs during surgery due to diseased or therapeutically compromised tissue, and consequently, surgeons need equipment that will allow extra control and precision.

"The addition of 45mm length to the ECHELON FLEX' GST portfolio is a demonstration of Ethicon's commitment to addressing increasingly complex variables in oncology and metabolic surgical cases, while the wider range of reload selection means surgeons may have the ability to select the most optimal reload and length," said Silvia De Dominicis, Ethicon Franchise Vice President for EMEA. "With the prevalence of disease states such as cancer and obesity steadily rising, we will continue to innovate to help support health systems in meeting the Triple Aim goals of reducing costs, enhancing patient outcomes and increasing patient satisfaction."

Exceptional staple line integrity now across a range of tissue thicknesses with each reload[3], the ECHELON FLEX' GST System (60mm) controls tissue movement with pre-compression and Gripping Surface Technology, and has shown to capture both layers of the mucosa during firing better than the other leading endocutter on the market, designed to optimize tissue for healing[4].

About Ethicon

From creating the first sutures, to revolutionizing surgery with minimally invasive procedures, Ethicon, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, has made significant contributions to surgery for more than 60 years. Our continuing dedication to Shape the Future of Surgery is built on our commitment to help address the world's most pressing health care issues, and improve and save more lives. Through Ethicon's surgical technologies and solutions including sutures, staplers, energy devices, trocars and hemostats and our commitment to treat serious medical conditions like obesity and cancer worldwide, we deliver innovation to make a life-changing impact. Follow us on Twitter @Ethicon.

5. Very thick tissue = max 4.2mm open staple height / max 2.3mm closed staple height (with a Black GST Reload), according to IFU GST45 P000143P01. Please refer always to the Instructions for Use / Package Insert that come with the device for the most current and complete instructions.