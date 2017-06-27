ADYOULIKE Puts Creative at the Forefront of their Technology to Offer New Creative Features with Native Creative 2.0

LONDON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ADYOULIKE, the leading in-feed native ad platform today announces the release of its new features with Native Creative 2.0, which has the aim of enhancing the native environment on publishers websites and increase engagement between consumers and native ads.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160901/403517LOGO )



This new move to Native Creative 2.0 provides added features to advertisers and publishers in developing more engaging experiences by delivering higher levels of visualisation from native ad units and an increase in interactivity from users.

These new creative features will also be available for native video and native mobile. Features such as 'sound off, autoplay video' will ensure that the native unit is fully integrated into publishers' native content environment where brands can benefit from longer visibility and users will be able to discover the advertisers content but also engage with other publisher content. This will enable the increase of levels of call-to-action, brand awareness and the possibility to discover additional brand content.

Once again, with Native Creative 2.0, ADYOULIKE demonstrates how they are at the forefront of native and continue pushing boundaries to develop new innovative ways that advertisers and publishers can benefit from; such as recently seen with the integration of IBM Watson's AI semantic tool into its platform. These new features now demonstrate ADYOULIKE's commitment to developing the next phase of creative native advertising.

By ensuring the native ad unit meets the creative needs of the advertiser and the publisher, campaigns will have the ability to deliver higher quality native content and Native Creative 2.0 will leverage the creative palette of native campaigns.

Francis Turner, General Manager (GM), US and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of ADYOULIKE, said: "The launch of Native Creative 2.0 has the objective to help tackle the challenges brands, agencies and publishers face in regards to creativity - by enabling these to create native ad campaigns that boost creativity while delivering the engagement brand awareness and ROI levels advertisers expect."

About ADYOULIKE:

ADYOULIKE is a global leading in-feed native ad platform. Launched in 2011, it is recognised for being a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium and niche publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace.

In November 2016, ADYOULIKE launched the world's first semantic targeting capability for native advertising by integrating IBM's ground-breaking Watson artificial intelligence software with the ADYOULIKE platform. It is now, for the very first time, being used to create better semantic targeting for native advertising.

The fast-growing firm is now operating in more than 18 countries, has 65 employees and received series B funding in October of this year to underwrite its continued international growth. Accolades for ADYOULIKE include: BPI France Excellence, Pass French Tech, The Everline Future 50 and The BIMA Hot 100. ADYOULIKE is a member of the IAB in the UK, US and Europe.