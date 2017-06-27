NEW YORK, 2017-06-27 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) today released the results of their annual Global Aesthetic Survey for procedures completed in 2016, which showed an overall increase of 9% in surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures within the past twelve months.



Ranking of the World's Top Ten Countries for Cosmetic Procedures The top five countries - USA, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Mexico - account for 41.4% of the world's cosmetic procedures, followed by Russia, India, Turkey, Germany and France.



Ranking Country: Total % of World-Wide number of Total procedures 1 USA 4,217,862 17.9% 2 Brazil 2,524,115 10.7% 3 Japan 1,137,976 4.8% 4 Italy 957,814 4.1% 5 Mexico 923,243 3.9% 6 Russia 896,629 3.8% 7 India 878,180 3.7% 8 Turkey 789,564 3.3% 9 Germany 730,437 3.1% 10 France 517,731 2.2% 11 Colombia 505,161 2.1% 12 Spain 473,074 2.0% 13 Chinese Taipei 387,815 1.6% 14 Egypt 376,348 1.6% 15 Greece 287,918 1.2% 16 Argentina 272,420 1.2% 17 Venezuela 244,552 1.0% 18 Australia 225,002 1.0% 19 Belgium 195,665 0.8% 20 Iran 151,439 0.6% 21 Thailand 112,821 0.5% 22 Lebanon 79,769 0.3% 23 Romania 76,911 0.3% 24 South Africa 45,413 0.2%



The Fastest Growing Cosmetic Procedures In 2016, Labiaplasty showed the largest increase in number of procedures from 2015, with a 45% rise, followed by the Lower Body lift which increased by 29%, the Upper Body Lift and Breast Augmentation using Fat Transfer both demonstrating equal growth at 22%, and the Buttock Lift increasing by 20%.



The Most Popular Cosmetic Surgical Procedures Breast Augmentation continued to be the world's most popular cosmetic procedure, accounting for 15.8% of all surgical procedures, followed by Liposuction (14%), Eyelid Surgery (12.9%), Rhinoplasty (7.6%) and Abdominoplasty (7.4%). The least popular cosmetic surgery in 2016 was penile enlargement, which also saw the largest decrease in number of procedures (-28%).



The most popular non-surgical procedures continue to be injectables with Botulinum Toxin ranking at number one at 4,627,752 procedures (a 7% increase over the past 12 months).



The Gender Difference Women continue to drive the demand for cosmetic procedures, accounting for 86.2%, or 20,362,655 cosmetic procedures worldwide. The five most popular procedures requested by women are Breast Augmentation (Silicone Implant), Liposuction, Eyelid Surgery, Abdominoplasty and Breast Lift.



In 2016, men accounted for 13.8% of cosmetic patients with 3,264,254 procedures performed worldwide. Their top five cosmetic procedures requested by men are Eyelid Surgery, Gynecomastia, Rhinoplasty, Liposuction and Hair Transplant.



President of ISAPS, Dr. Renato Saltz, comments, "These results confirm something that most board-certified plastic surgeons already knew - that the demand for cosmetic procedures is stronger than ever. Around the world, we are seeing record numbers of patients looking to take advantage of the latest innovations in cosmetic surgery to look and feel better about themselves."



Survey Methodology The data on aesthetic/cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures performed in 2016 was tabulated with a questionnaire sent to approximately 35,000 plastic surgeons in ISAPS' proprietary database. ISAPS is the only organization that collects this type of cosmetic data annually on a global scale. The results were compiled, tabulated and analyzed by Industry Insights, an independent research firm based in Columbus, Ohio. For a copy of full results, please visit www.ISAPS.org.



About ISAPS The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is the premier global organization for board-certified plastic surgeons. Regarded as the leading global authority on aesthetics and cosmetic surgery, ISAPS has over 3,200 members in 104 countries. Through its rigorous membership requirements, ISAPS plastic surgeons are considered to be among the most qualified in their respective countries, making it easy for patients who are considering cosmetic surgery to start their journey by meeting with an ISAPS plastic surgeon. A full list of ISAPS plastic surgeons can be found at www.ISAPS.org.



