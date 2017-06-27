NNIT A/S: NNIT data center achieves prestigious certification

Press release

NNIT data center achieves prestigious certification

NNIT's data center achieves Tier III certification through internationally acknowledged advisory UptimeInstitute.

Copenhagen, June 27, 2017 - NNIT A/S, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, has achieved the rare but prestigious Tier III certification for its Data Center 1P situated in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Ricco Larsen, Senior Vice President, NNIT A/S comments:

"The data center constitutes the foundation of all IT and quality and certifications go hand in hand, so as a quality service provider we are excited by the proof that our deliveries and services match market standards."

NNIT achieved the official Tier III certification of its data center facility through UptimeInstitute, an internationally acknowledged and unbiased advisory organisation. UptimeInstitute has previously accredited the design of the data center.

Ricco Larsen continues:

"Basically, the certificates provide evidence to back that NNIT's data center is as robust as we have designed it to be."

********

More information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 41 81, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of March 31, 2017 NNIT A/S had 2,868 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com).

NNIT data center achieves prestigious certification (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2115433/804981.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NNIT A/S via Globenewswire

