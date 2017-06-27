Valmet: Valmet receives its sixth tissue line order from Hayat Kimya

Valmet Oy's press release on June 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an Advantage DCT machine including the flexible ViscoNip press and an extensive automation package to Turkish tissue producer Hayat Kimya. The company has decided to invest in a second machine at their mill in Yelabuga in Tartaristan, Russia, to meet the increasing demand for their high-quality tissue products. The new line will add 70,000 tons of tissue to Hayat Kimya's current production of facial, toilet and towel tissue.

The order is included in Valmet's second quarter 2017 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

This will be the seventh project where the Valmet's and Hayat's teams are working together. Previously Valmet has delivered five Advantage DCT 200TS tissue production lines to Hayat, which have started up at Hayat's mills in Turkey 2010 and 2015, Iran 2013, Russia 2014 and Egypt 2016. Furthermore, Valmet conducted an extensive rebuild of their TM1 machine in Turkey during 2015.

"We feel very comfortable with Valmet by our side and are convinced that we will be successful together. We also feel that Valmet has trust in our own technical people and our company. This is a good base for future cooperation," says Lütfi Aydin, Director, Paper Group, Hayat Kimya.

"Hayat Kimya have clearly set at new quality standard for Russian tissue products, manufactured by the Advantage DCT technology. The results from the Advantage ViscoNip press installations as such and the rebuild of Hayat's TM1 including the new AirCap Heli hood, have met all expectations regarding efficiency and quality. We are convinced that the new tissue machine TM7 will further strengthen Hayat Kimya's market leading position," says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, Tissue Mills business unit, Valmet.

From left: Massimiliano Corsini, Paolo Vezil (Valmet), Lütfi Aydin (Hayat), Björn Magnus, Jan Erikson (V), Yahya Kigili (H), Haluk Arican (V), Avni Kigili, Ibramih Güler, Kemal Arslan (H)

Technical information

The new tissue machine TM7 will have a width of 5.6 m and a design speed of 2,200 m/min.

The raw material to be used in the tissue production will be virgin fiber and the new production line is optimized to save energy and to enhance the quality of the final product.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring stock preparation systems and a Valmet Advantage DCT 200 TS tissue machine. The machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo headbox and a cast alloy Yankee cylinder. It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press, an AirCap Heli hood and air system prepared for co-generation, WetDust dust system, sheet transfer system and a SoftReel L reel. The line also includes a Valmet Focus Rewinder. The stock preparation line will consist of OptiSlush pulpers, OptiFiner conical refiners and OptiScreen machine screens.

Furthermore, the delivery will include an extensive Valmet automation package with Valmet DNA machine controls, process controls and Valmet IQ quality controls. Complete engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery.

The order also includes upgrade of Hayat Kimya's Advantage ViscoNip presses, to next generation, for TM1, 5 and 6.

Information about Hayat Kimya

Hayat Kimya A.S. is part of the Hayat Group. The Hayat Group primarily operates in the home care, hygiene and tissue categories consumer goods industry. Hayat has continued to invest significantly, since their entrance into the tissue category 11 years ago and today The Group carries "The Largest Tissue Manufacturer of Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe" title with 420,000 tonnes production capacity/year.

