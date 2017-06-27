Metso Corporation: Metso investing EUR 3.5 million in crusher wear parts manufacturing in Africa to meet growing demand from the mining industry

Metso investing EUR 3.5 million in crusher wear parts manufacturing in Africa to meet growing demand from the mining industry

Metso Corporation press release on June 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Metso is increasing its manufacturing capacity for large crusher wear parts castings used in minerals processing by investing in a second melting furnace at the Isithebe foundry in South Africa. The EUR 3.5 million investment will ensure the availability of Metso's heavy crusher wear parts globally.

"The demand for large crusher wear parts is growing in the mining industry. With this investment, we ensure we can meet our customers' needs. Through the renewal of the foundry, we will improve our capabilities to deliver high quality heavy wear parts," says Joni Meronen, director of Mining Crusher Wears at Metso.

The renewed foundry will be able to manufacture wear parts for the Nordberg® MP2500 cone crusher as well as for Metso and third-party primary gyratory wear parts with full use of the latest manufacturing technologies. The first product deliveries from the new furnace are scheduled for May 2019. During the renovation project, production of castings will continue as usual in the existing facilities.

"We are the leading service partner for the mining industry, and the only supplier able to provide a full portfolio for comminution, from spare and wear parts to equipment and service. This investment is part of our development agenda to execute our commitment to ensuring availability and reduced lead times for our customers," says Jose E. Perez, senior vice president of the Crushing and Screening Wears business line at Metso.

Sustainable foundry operations

The Isithebe plant is part of Metso's global foundry network, consisting of foundries located in Ahmedabad, India; Prerov, the Czech Republic; Quzhou, China; and Sorocaba, Brazil. The renewed foundry will be built to follow Metso's strict sustainability and quality principles as well as international standards.

"Sustainability is of utmost importance to Metso. We are developing our operations in a safe and sustainable manner, in close dialogue with local communities," says Thando Makhoba, director of the Isithebe foundry.

