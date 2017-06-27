



London/Copenhagen, June 27, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd, has entered into an agreement with MoneyNetINT Ltd, the global foreign exchange and international payments company, to process JCB transactions for MoneyNetINT e-commerce merchants situated in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).Having recently expanded its market to China, supporting money transfer in Yuan and US dollars to Chinese bank accounts and cash payments, this partnership will allow merchants that use MoneyNetINT's innovative platform to attract JCB's 106 million cardmembers in Asia and worldwide to their websites and generate new sales. This deal forms part of JCB's strategy to increase its acceptance footprint across Europe by partnering with disruptive payment service providers (PSPs) to accommodate the growing Asian e-commerce market potential. Systems integration will commence during Q4'17, ready to go live during Q1'18.Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director of JCB International (Europe) Ltd, said, "Not only is MoneyNetINT's dedication to personal and efficient customer service in line with our ethos, the fact that it is enhancing the traditional bank acquiring space by offering a range of highly advanced, reliable and simple solutions for merchants makes it an ideal PSP partner for JCB as we grow our network across Europe. As a gateway to Asia, we can bolster MoneyNetINT's offering to its SEPA-based merchant clients with the ability to engage with the growing number of Asian consumers who enjoy shopping online."Mr. Yishay Trif, CEO at MoneyNetINT, said, "We're thrilled to announce the launch of this agreement between MoneyNetINT and JCB, a leading international payment brand. We believe together we can produce real added value for our customers, and advance financial services and technologies worldwide."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or www.jcbeurope.euContactJCB International Co., Ltd.Kae MitsudaGlobal Business PlanningTel: 81-3-5778-7963Email: jcbinternational-pr@info.jcb.co.jpAbout MoneyNetINT LtdAuthorized under the Electronic Money Regulations by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), MoneyNetINT is a global foreign exchange and international payments company founded in 2005 and headquartered in the City of London (United Kingdom), with operations in Europe, Asia and Middle East. It guides clients through the global currency markets in more than 100 countries all over the world. Provides payment processing services worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.moneynetint.comSource: JCBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.