D4t4 Solutions Plc Publishes the Group's Annual Report and Accounts for the Year Ended 31st March 2017

LONDON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

31.7% increase in PBT delivers 31.2% increase in diluted EPS and 12.5% increase in 2017 dividends

48.8% growth in Celebrus sales; geographical reach and business diversity key to our future growth

D4t4 Solutions Plc (AIM: D4T4) published the Group's Annual Reportand Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2017 and a summary is provided below.

To read the full Annual Report follow the link http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2200J_-2017-6-26.pdf

Or visit D4t4's website: http://www.d4t4solutions.com

Year ended Year ended Year on year Financials (audited) 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 growth Revenue Licence sales GBP3.71m GBP2.97m +24.9% Projects GBP9.47m GBP10.67m -11.2% Recurring income GBP4.49m GBP4.97m -9.7% Total revenue GBP17.67m GBP18.61m -5.0% Gross profit GBP9.86m GBP9.21m +7.1% GP margin 55.82% 49.52% +6.30bps Profit before tax GBP4.24m GBP3.22m +31.7% Adjusted* profit before tax GBP4.22m GBP3.50m +20.6% Basic earnings per share 10.49p 8.17p +28.4% Diluted earnings per share 10.02p 7.64p +31.2% Adjusted* earnings per share 9.97p 8.24p +21.0% Dividend for the period 2.25p 2.00p +12.5% Strong cash generation - gross cash position GBP6.29m GBP5.00m +25.8%

*before amortisation of intangibles, share-based payments charges and foreign exchange gains

Peter Simmonds, Chairman, D4t4 commented:

"During the last twelve months, we have seen a shift in the mix of sales within the Group, with a growth in higher margin licence software sales making a major contribution to the overall profitability of D4t4.Licence new sales have increased due to expansion of our salesforce and continued growth in partners. This, combined with the continued development of our business to the more profitable Analytics projects and associated Recurring revenues has assisted in delivering the overall strong Group profit growth."

"Delivery against our Group's strategy remains on course and, this combined with the current revenue visibility, order book and pipeline of opportunities all bode well for the future. As a result, the Board remains confident in achieving the current management expectations for the financial year 2017/2018 and in the long-term prospects for the Group."

Peter Kear, D4t4's CEO added:

"Over the last year, we have made tremendous strides and achieved so much across the business. Our rebranding has given us a fillip and our strategy is delivering and on track. Furthermore, we have ambitious plans to address this fast-growing market we operate within through delivering exciting and innovative product and services that meet customer demand and returns for the business."

"We are confident in our ability to deliver quality Data Management and Data Analytics-related solutions to our clients whilst we remain very enthusiastic about the opportunity to become recognised as the leader in the Data collection marketplace through our valuable asset of Celebrus Technologies which has afforded many new opportunities since acquiring it back in 2015."

"With our current activities and pipeline of opportunity mixed with the return in business confidence within our North American customer base post the US elections, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustained profitable growth for the Group and long-term value for shareholders."

About D4t4SolutionsPlc -'ALLABOUTTHEDATA'

Weserviceclientsinover21countriesand,ourdatacollectionsoftwareisrunningon,morethan25,000websites.

Ourpeopleandintellectualpropertycombinetocreatefourcorecapabilities:

- Datacollectionsoftware(Celebrus)andskills

- DataManagementfacilitiesandskills

- DataAnalyticscapabilitiesandsolutionsand,

- DataSolutionsthatareonpremiseorinthecloudandcombinehardware,softwareandservices.

Weareenergeticallyfocusedonsolutionsthatenableclientswhooperatefromwithinthefinancialservices,retail,electronicsandtelecommunicationssectorstogetthemostfromtheirdata.Fromcollection,throughtomanagementandanalysis,weprovide comprehensiveproductsandservicesthatdrivevaluefromourclients'information assets.

WearealsoaccreditedinISO27001:InformationSecurityManagementandPCIData SecurityStandard.

Tofindoutmore,visithttp://www.d4t4solutions.com.