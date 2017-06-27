

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to an 8-day low of 1.0890 against the euro, from an early high of 1.0862.



Against the U.S. dollar and the pound, the franc dropped to 0.9733 and 1.2389 from early highs of 0.9709 and 1.2338, respectively.



The franc edged down to 114.72 against the yen, from an early 5-month high of 115.29.



If the Swiss franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 0.99 against the greenback, 1.26 against the pound and 112.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX