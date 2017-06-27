

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales increased in May from a year ago, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The retail sales value climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in May. Similarly, the price-adjusted volume of retail sales grew the same 1.4 percent.



In turn, sales and sales volume in daily consumer goods trade rose in May by 1.2 percent from the corresponding month last year.



The statistical office will publish final sales data on July 12.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX