Alchemy Utilities - New Generation of "Ad Technology" Searching for Show Site in UK

It's been a busy 6 months for Alchemy Utilities Ltd; launching the new sustainable utility company in April at the 2017 Energy Show in Dublin enabled Alchemy to make its presence known in the Irish renewable market. Winning two distinguished awards, the most critical award being the Product of the Future Award for the Alchemy TD; The Next Generation of AD.

The Alchemy TD is particularly suited to a wide range of farmers because it requires a small footprint, only needs 4.7 tonnes of feedstock per day to generate 100 kWh Electricity and 100 kWh Heat using a CHP unit or to utilize the biogas for other in-demand purposes. In many cases the Alchemy TD can eliminate the farmer having to store the slurry for up to 6 months at all because the E.coli bacteria are broken down within the patented process utilizing steam. This can remove the ever-growing concern of smell and greenhouse gases associated with slurry storage. Alchemy TD is proven on multiple organic feedstocks, chicken litter and cow slurry. The ace up its sleeve, which totally transforms the farmer's economics, is the Alchemy TD's ability to produce high quality granulated fertiliser which can be packaged commercially and then sold in the open market or easily transported to other farms.

"I believe we won 'Best Product of The Future' because the additional revenue stream from substantially improved efficiency in gas production in addition to the high revenues from quality granulated fertiliser makes the Alchemy TD second to none in the AD sector. When measured on carbon reduction per pound invested and its rapid payback, as an investment it is unbeatable," says Alchemy CEO, Richard Griffin.

Alchemy Utilities will be exhibiting at the 2017 UK AD & Biogas World Biogas Expo at the NEC in Birmingham. On July 5th and 6th it will be the show's seventh consecutive year and will consolidate its position as the #1 global trade show for the biogas industry. While the exhibition will showcase 250+ exhibitors, Alchemy Utilities purpose at the exhibition will be to identify show sites for Alchemy TD in the UK. The type of show sites Alchemy is interested in are ones with an organic waste in the form of food, cow slurry or chicken litter (at least 5 tonnes per day at 40% dry matter), a three-phase grid connection with DNO export access to the national grid and planning permission granted or in progress.

