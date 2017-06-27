

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech later in the day for additional clues on whether the U.S. central bank will hike rates going forward.



While a weaker yen helped exporters rise in Japan, solid industrial profits data supported underlying sentiment in China.



ECB President Mario Draghi talked up benefits of the ECB's easy monetary policy and crude oil futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, helping limit regional losses, if any.



Chinese shares rose after official data showed profit growth in China's industrial sector picked up speed in May, adding to signs of stability in the world's second-largest economy.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 5.75 points or 0.18 percent to 3,191.20 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 32 points or 0.12 percent at 25,839 in late trade.



Japanese shares rose for a third straight session as the dollar hit its highest level against the yen in nearly five weeks ahead of Yellen's speech. The Nikkei average hit as high as 20,250.10 before closing 71.74 points or 0.36 percent higher at 20,225.09. The broader Topix index rose 0.4 percent to finish at 1,619.02.



JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp jumped around 3 percent each on a brokerage report highlighting that steel prices are turning up after bottoming in early June.



Nintendo shares fluctuated before closing on a flat note after the company announced it would release a SNES Classic at the end of September. Toshiba dropped 1.7 percent after delaying the release of its long-overdue earnings.



Australian shares ended marginally lower after three days of gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 6 points or 0.10 percent to 5,714.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 5.90 points or 0.10 percent lower at 5,752.50.



Rio Tinto rose half a percent after the mining giant confirmed that it would back Yancoal's offer over Glencore for its NSW coal operations because of higher value and greater transaction certainty. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group rallied 3.8 percent.



Gold miner Evolution dropped 1.3 percent as the price of the yellow metal hovered at a six-week low. Vitamin maker Blackmores slumped 4.4 percent after announcing the retirement of its CEO and MD Christine Holgate.



Energy stocks fell broadly despite oil prices edging higher overnight. Lender ANZ rose 1 percent and Commonwealth added 0.7 percent while rivals NAB and Westpac ended on a flat note.



South Korea's Kospi average edged up 3.29 points or 0.14 percent to 2,391.95 after a report showed consumer confidence in the country rose to its highest level since 2011 in June.



Naver shares fell 2.1 percent after Xerox Corp. announced an agreement, under which the South Korean internet company will acquire the Xerox Research Centre Europe in Grenoble, France.



New Zealand shares closed higher as investors digested mixed trade figures. While the country's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in May, exports grew an annual 8.7 percent to hit a three-year high, a government report showed.



The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 30.85 points or 0.41 percent to 7,626.35, with telecom and industrial stocks pacing the gainers.



India's Sensex was down 0.7 percent and the Taiwan Weighted was marginally lower, while Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.2 percent. The markets in Malaysia and Indonesia remained closed in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as oil prices fluctuated and data on durable goods orders disappointed investors. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.3 percent, the Dow and the S&P 500 edged up marginally.



