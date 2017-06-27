

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in May from a deficit in the previous year, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus came in at SEK 2.8 billion in May versus a deficit of SEK 3.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, the trade balance showed a shortfall of SEK 3.2 billion.



The value of exports surged 18.0 percent year-over-year in May and imports climbed by 11.0 percent.



Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 15.1 billion, while EU trade showed a deficit of SEK 12.3 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade deficit totaled SEK 0.5 billion in May compared with a deficit of SEK 0.8 billion in April.



