Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 28 July 2017, to shareholders on the register on 7 July 2017. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 July 2017.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts :

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

27 June 2017