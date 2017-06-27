Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, June 27
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 28 July 2017, to shareholders on the register on 7 July 2017. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 July 2017.
Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
Contacts:
Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323
27 June 2017