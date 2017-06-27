sprite-preloader
27.06.2017 | 11:00
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, June 27

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 28 July 2017, to shareholders on the register on 7 July 2017. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 July 2017.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts:

Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323
27 June 2017


