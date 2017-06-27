plista, a leading platform for data-driven native advertising, has promoted Michel Gagnon to the role of Global Managing Director. Effective immediately, he will be responsible for continuing to drive global growth for the company. Previously, he served as plista's Director International Business Development.

"Since starting as Director International Business Development in July 2016, Michel's achievements have been extremely impressive. Under his strategic leadership, plista accelerated its growth in key markets, notably, Australia, China, Russia, and North America, playing a crucial role in the company's increased turnover. Michel significantly helped scale our international operations to 21 markets. He has also led the successful integration and international rollout of Linkpulse, a Norwegian real-time analytics company acquired by plista in August 2016," states Jana Kusick, current Global Managing Director at plista.

"Michel has been a rising star at plista and brings with him a wealth of expertise when it comes to leading strategic changes, optimizing operations, and accelerating international revenue. His recognized experience and excellent reputation within the company made him the natural successor to Jana Kusick, who unfortunately has decided to step down for personal reasons. I am very happy to have him as plista's new Global Managing Director and look forward to working with him," says Nicolas Bidon, Global President of Xaxis.

Jana Kusick will step down from her position as Global Managing Director at the end of June and will act as strategic advisor to the company until the end of the year. Stefan Klimek will remain in his role as Global VP Finance and second Managing Director HR Commercial.

Before joining plista, Gagnon worked for PwC both in Canada and Germany. In his last role he served as Manager Strategy Consulting in Berlin advising tech companies on their international expansion. He also acted as a Member of the Executive Committee of the Canada China Business Council and brings many years of experience in various strategy and international business development roles at Bombardier Inc.

plista GmbH

plista is a global platform for data-driven native advertising in premium editorial environments. As a one-stop shop plista offers advertisers and publishers direct, single-source access to a broad portfolio of native solutions. With its proprietary real-time Recommendation Technology, plista is able to deliver both content and advertising that matches users' individual interests across all channels and devices.

plista's native ad formats stand out through their strong engagement character and enable advertisers to efficiently target audiences along the entire sales funnel.

At the same time, thousands of premium publishers are working successfully with plista in order to achieve outstanding content monetization, increased website stickiness and sustainable traffic growth.

plista employs over 200 people worldwide and offers its native solutions on four continents.

About Xaxis

Xaxis programmatically connects advertisers to audiences across all addressable channels to deliver measurable outcomes for brands. Through the expert use of proprietary data and advertising technology, along with unparalleled media access, Xaxis delivers scalable media solutions for clients in 47 markets across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Advertisers working with Xaxis and its specialist companies, Triad Retail Media, Light Reaction and plista, achieve exceptionally high return on advertising spend. For more information, visit www.xaxis.com.

