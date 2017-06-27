EBPA is the discipline of business and process modeling for transforming and improving business performance for strategic and operational decision support. Gartner has listed QPR Software (QPR) as a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise Business Process Analysis (EBPA), published June 7, 2017 and co-authored by Marc Kerremans and Samantha Searle.



"We are happy for the inclusion by Gartner which we feel is due to our cutting-edge process mining technology into which we have heavily invested in recent years. Owing to our innovation efforts in this area we have been awarded several patents in the United States along with new, important international customers," says Jari Jaakkola, CEO of QPR Software.



"Process mining is a revolutionary way to analyze and model processes and KPIs. Traditional customer interviews, time-consuming and costly workshops and other qualitative methods are replaced or complemented by automated gathering of data. QPR's process mining and intelligence allows for easy KPI assessment, process bottleneck identification and root cause analysis, resulting in significant cost savings," Jari Jaakkola concludes.



QPR's state-of-the-art tools for supporting Business Operating Systems include QPR ProcessAnalyzer for Process Mining & Intelligence, QPR Metrics for Performance Management, QPR ProcessDesigner for Business Process Analysis and QPR EnterpriseArchitect for Business Design. QPR products share the same advanced web user interface supporting desktop and mobile users as well as QPR IntegrationPlatform offering ready-made connectivity with operative systems.



About QPR Software Plc



QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides solutions for strategy execution and performance management, process management, process mining and enterprise architecture in over 50 countries. QPR Software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.



With 25 years of experience, 2 000 customers and over a million licenses sold, QPR's products are highly regarded by industry analysts and customers alike.



