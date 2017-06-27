RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec Warrants ISIN NL0011556972 with exercise price of EUR 0.21 exercisable from 3rd to 7th July 2017

Zwolle - 27th June 2017

The warrants of RoodMicrotec N.V. with ISIN code NL0011556972 and an exercise price of EUR 0.21 are exercisable the first week of each new quarter in a year till December 31st 2018.

The exercise period runs from Monday 3rd Juli 2017 up to and including Friday 7th July 2017.

Be advised that your bank or securities institution may use a shorter period in view of their administrative procedures. Please send the attached exercise form to your bank or securities institution.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Certified by RoodMicrotec concerns inter alia certification of products to the stringent ISO/TS 16949 standard that applies to suppliers to the automotive industry. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

Attachment

Schedule 2 - Exercise Notice Warrants RoodMicrotec N.V.

(ISIN of the Warrants: NL0011556972)

(ISIN of the Shares: NL0000440477)

To : NIBC Markets N.V. E-mail : corporate.actions@nibc.com Telephone number : +31 20 550 8748 : The undersigned Admitted Institution 1 : .......................... Street : .......................... Postal code/City : .......................... Contact person : .......................... Telephone No. : .......................... E-mail : .......................... EGSP account number : .......................... Name corresponding Bank : .......................... Account number with corresponding Bank



:



.......................... Please fill out in clear writing

Hereby exercises under the conditions of the Warrants on behalf of:





................................ custody clients exercising......................................................... Warrants

To subscribe for:

......................... Ordinary Shares, against payment of EUR......................................................

The undersigned hereby declares that they have the warrants which are being exercised in their administration and guarantees that the warrants are being exercised in compliance with the restrictions and conditions as set out in the Plan.

The undersigned hereby undertakes to transfer the Warrants to the ENL Agent free of payment to EGSP 29159, NDC 106 prior to the Exercise Closing Time. The undersigned hereby undertakes that the aggregate shares being subscribed for will be paid for in accordance with the instructions as received by the ENL Agent. The undersigned hereby declares to amend the relevant securities account in which such Warrants are held in respect of all of the Warrants exercised.

....................(Place)

....................(Date)

By: : ............................... Name: : ............................... Title: : ...............................

____________

1) Warrants can only be exercised by Admitted Institutions on behalf of their custody clients

2017 06 27_Warrants exercisable_Engish (http://hugin.info/130789/R/2115844/805170.pdf)



