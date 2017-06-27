NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, June 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - China Mobile Communications Corporation and NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that they have jointly developed the world's first multi-vendor embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) system within their commercial environments based on the GSMA's Remote Provisioning Architecture for Embedded UICC3.1 (GSMAv3.1) standard.The system enables interoperability between the two carriers' eSIM systems, which adopt different vendors' subscription management platforms. Previously, for different carriers to reprogram the same eSIM, they had to adopt an eSIM system of one vendor. The new multi-vendor eSIM system announced today incorporates subscription management platforms of two different vendors - one by G+D Mobile Security that DOCOMO has adopted and the other by GEMALTO, which China Mobile has adopted.China Mobile and DOCOMO have been jointly developing IoT technologies and related business based on the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement (SCFA). The new multi-vendor eSIM system is one of the results of this agreement.Going forward, China Mobile and DOCOMO will continue developing services to enable corporate customers' products exported from Japan to China, such as automobiles, industrial equipment and agricultural machines, to smoothly switch from a Japanese carrier to Chinese carrier without replacing their SIMs.The new multi-vendor eSIM system for IoT will be demonstrated at China Mobile's booth during Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017 from June 28 to July 1.About China MobileChina Mobile Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") was incorporated in Hong Kong on 3 September 1997. As the leading telecommunications services provider in Mainland China, the Group provides full communications services in all 31 provinces, autonomous regions and directly-administered municipalities throughout Mainland China and in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and boasts the world's largest mobile network and the world's largest mobile customer base. Its businesses primarily consist of mobile voice and data business, wireline broadband and other information and communications services. As of 31 December 2016, the Group had a total of 460,647 employees, 849 million mobile customers and 77.62 million wireline broadband customers with its annual revenue exceeding RMB700 billion.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.