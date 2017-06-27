

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major opponents in early European deals on Tuesday.



The greenback slipped to 1.2757 against the pound and 1.3224 against the loonie, from its early highs of 1.2716 and 1.3261, respectively.



Retreating from an early near 5-week high of 112.08 versus the yen, the greenback edged down to 111.46.



The greenback dropped to near a 5-month low of 0.7344 against the kiwi, weekly low of 0.7624 against the aussie, near 2-week lows of 1.1255 against the euro and 0.9671 against the franc, off its early highs of 0.7275, 0.7577, 1.1179 and 0.9733, respectively.



The greenback is likely to find support around 0.95 against the franc, 110.00 against the yen, 1.14 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 0.77 against the aussie, 0.74 against the kiwi and 1.30 against the loonie.



