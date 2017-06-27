Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2017) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) is pleased to announce that the company has engaged Aaron Powell PLLC (AP) to oversee a work program on Cruz's 100 percent owned 'Chicken Hawk" Cobalt prospect in Montana, USA.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, "We are pleased to engage AP for the Chicken Hawk Cobalt Prospect in Montana. Cobalt prices have just established 9-year highs and Cruz is set to be one of the most active junior cobalt companies in the coming months, with multiple work programs expected to commence in multiple countries, States and Provinces. We currently have more than sufficient cash on hand to undertake the planned work programs. We are very optimistic about the future price of cobalt as demand continues to strengthen and growth from the electric car industry intensifies globally."

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the city of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest land holders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 900-acre Coleman Cobalt prospect, the 900-acre Johnson Cobalt Prospect, the 5500-acre Hector Cobalt Prospect and the 1,480-acre Bucke Cobalt Prospect. Our 4935-acre War Eagle Cobalt Prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's email list please send an email to info@cruzcobaltcorp.com or twitter @CruzCobalt

James Nelson

President

604.899.9150

Toll free 1.855.599.9150

www.cruzcobaltcorp.com

twitter @CruzCobalt