Favourable Government Initiatives and New EV Business Models Boost Poland's Electromobility Market

Opportunities in charging point infrastructure development, automotive supply chain transformation, and public transport modernisation will drive sustainability, finds Frost & Sullivan's Mobility team

LONDON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Poland's electromobility market is ripe for growth. Favourable government initiatives such as the Electromobility Plan and Electromobility and Alternative Fuels Act are reshaping local mobility and igniting innovative clean technologies to achieve higher competitiveness and energy optimization. Growth will be augmented by consumer incentives and the simultaneous development of infrastructure, energy distribution, and product offerings. Players should look for opportunities in charging point infrastructure development, automotive supply chain transformation, and public transport modernisation to gain a competitive advantage.

Poland Electromobility Market, 2016-2025, recent research from Frost & Sullivan's Mobility Growth Partnership subscription, finds that the EV market in Poland grew at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77% during 2011-2016, with Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) being the best-selling model for three consecutive years. The research analyses the EV market in Poland as two segments: passenger vehicles and city buses. Key trends, forecasts, taxation structures, drivers, restraints, government plans, business models, charging station infrastructure, and energy generation strategies are discussed.

"Developing a charging point network will be critical to electric vehicle (EV) growth. Players should assess potential locations for the installation of charging stations, collaborate with municipalities to obtain permits for charging point construction, and consider merging the efforts of charging point operators, utilities, and oil and gas companies to leverage existing capabilities in charging technology, energy generation, and distribution networks," said Frost & Sullivan Mobility Consulting AnalystIvan Kondratenko.

Poland's electromobility market developments and trends encouraging growth include:

Plan to have 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2025;

Tax reductions , no real estate tax for charging points, no excise duty, free parking for EVs, and zero-emission zones;

Financial support from government and European Union (EU) fund for 45 municipalities to purchase 819 electric buses by 2020;

Establishment of eBus programme to modernise public transport with alternative fuel solutions such as electric powertrains;

Construction of battery production factory by LG Chem in Wroclaw to supply European original equipment manufacturers with EV batteries.

"New EV mobility business models are emerging through technology advancements, particularly app-based, on-demand services that encourage access to mobility rather than ownership, such as carsharing and electric taxis," noted Kondratenko. "Players should seek to tap into these lucrative nascent markets."

