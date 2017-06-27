

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to a 5-day high of 0.8827 against the pound, an 8-day high of 1.0895 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 5-week high of 125.58 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8783, 1.0862 and 124.74, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to near 2-week highs of 1.1255 and 1.4897 from early lows of 1.1179 and 1.4801, respectively.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the euro edged up to 1.4791 and 1.5377 from an early 6-day low of 1.4682 and more than a 2-month low of 1.5234, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.89 against the pound, 1.09 against the franc, 126.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the greenback, 1.50 against the loonie, 1.50 against the aussie and 1.57 against the kiwi.



