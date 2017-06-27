

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 26-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,943,588.75 11.0693



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,969,901.83 14.743



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 799,231.03 17.7009



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,711,586.24 16.9488



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 26/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 700000 USD 6,886,611.73 9.838



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2550000 USD 25,087,780.90 9.8383



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,378,724.49 13.2365



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 295,122.80 14.0535



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,216,759.93 16.9939



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,619,010.37 17.1517



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,680,390.32 12.0019



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 57,933,992.43 17.9919



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 38,212,136.33 19.496



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,695,235.03 17.8876



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,563,829.73 14.7531



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 26/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 316,645.24 15.0783



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,340,955.40 16.1561



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,347,222.42 18.7114



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,332,616.59 16.5434



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,867,059.67 10.772



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,308,901.71 18.6959



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 304,488.72 19.0305



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,767,751.66 19.071



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 26/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,199,018.72 17.0614



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,198,878.33 17.0607



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 26/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,368,851.39 13.9805



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,382,605.21 17.8676



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,190,223.86 15.2916



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,238,717.85 10.3977



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,207,052.49 18.1975



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 171,746,463.20 15.2664



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 243,880.68 16.2587



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,661,825.09 5.7774



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,530,897.99 18.8955



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,043,378.93 16.052



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,851,381.71 14.2414



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,600,957.45 17.8148



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 304,614.81 19.0384



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,735,613.87 19.157



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,509,439.77 19.2411



