Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Worth 28.27 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type (SBC, TPO, TPV, COPE, PEBA), End-use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Engineering, Medical, Wires & Cables), Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 20.88 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 28.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 156 market data tables and 46 figures spread through 194 pages and in-depth TOC on "Thermoplastic Elastomers Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermoplastic-elastomers-market-1012.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Thermoplastic elastomers can be molded easily at room temperature by heating them. Thermoplastic elastomers are being increasingly used in various end-use industries, owing to various properties offered by them which include heat stability, smoothness, wear resistance, and scratch resistance.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1012

The styrenic block copolymers type segment is estimated to lead the thermoplastic elastomers market during the forecast period.

Styrenic block copolymers (SBC) are high-performance thermoplastic elastomers that are engineered to improve the performance of a wide range of end products in a number of industries. Styrenic block copolymers (SBC) have the ability to be processed as thermoplastic materials while possessing the physical and mechanical properties of filled vulcanized elastomers. Styrenic block copolymers (SBC) are used in a wide variety of pressure-sensitive adhesive applications, such as tapes, labels, and construction adhesives. The footwear industry is an important end user of styrenic block copolymers (SBC). These styrenic block copolymers are used to make shoe soles, owing to their softness and low costs. Apart from these, styrenic block copolymers (SBC) are also used in sealants, gasket materials, rubber bands, toys, and bitumen products that are used for road paving and roofing applications.

The automotive end-use industry segment led the thermoplastic elastomers market in 2016.

The automotive end-use industry segment is projected to lead the thermoplastic elastomers market between 2017 and 2022. Thermoplastic elastomers are used for manufacturing exterior body parts, such as exterior filler panels, wipers, rocker panels, body seals, automotive gaskets, door & window handles, and vibration damping pads of automobiles. Recent advancements in thermoplastic elastomers have made them suitable for under-the-hood applications, such as belts & hoses, clamps, fuel lines, and buffer blocks for bonnets & boots.

The rising demand for thermoplastic elastomers from the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of Asia-Pacific thermoplastic elastomers market between 2017 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the leading market for thermoplastic elastomers, globally. China is estimated to be the largest market for thermoplastic elastomers in the Asia-Pacific region. The India Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for thermoplastic elastomers from various end-use industries, such as automotive, building & construction, and footwear is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific thermoplastic elastomers market during the forecast period.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1012

The key companies profiled in this report on the thermoplastic elastomers market are Arkema SA (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (China), Covestro AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kraton Corporation (U.S.), Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Sinopec Group (China), Teknor Apex Company (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan).

Browse Related Reports:

Elastomers Market by Type (Thermoset (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber (SBR, IIR, PBR, NBR, ACM, EPM)), and Thermoplastic (PEBA, SBC, TPO, TPU, TPV)), Application (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Medical, and Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/elastomers-market-48929183.html

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market by Type (Polyester, Polyether, and Polycaprolactone), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Footwear, Engineering, Building & Construction, Wires & Cables, Hose & Tubing, and Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermoplastic-polyurethanes-market-1091.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets