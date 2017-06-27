The funding is to be used to implement a Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff (REFiT)-Strategy. Zambia aims to attract investors to overcome the energy crisis and to generate power sustainably.

The african state Zambia has received $34.8 Million from the german development bank KfW to implement a Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff (REFiT)-Strategy. The funding is to be provided to the GET FiT (Global Energy Transfer Feed-in Tariffs)-program, which aims to cope with climate change and the energy scarcity in the southern African country by supporting private investment in renewable energy facilities, the German development bank told pv magazine on Monday.

"GET FiT" Zambia is a cooperation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...